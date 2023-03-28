Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 704,494 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 720,794 shares.The stock last traded at $14.60 and had previously closed at $14.59.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMYT shares. Maxim Group lowered shares of Amryt Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amryt Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Amryt Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Amryt Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08.
Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.
