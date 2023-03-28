Analysts Set Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) PT at $46.23

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Altria Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $44.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average of $45.32. The company has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.87%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Get Rating

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

