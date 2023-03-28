Analysts Set Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Target Price at $154.76

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.85.

A number of research analysts have commented on DRI shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE:DRI opened at $153.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $155.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.53.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

