Analysts Set Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target at $11.83

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.83.

ZETA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Zeta Global Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ZETA opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Insider Activity at Zeta Global

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.45). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 248.74% and a negative net margin of 47.25%. The business had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 5,837 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $64,440.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,246,891 shares of the company's stock, valued at $168,325,676.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 115,269 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,160,758.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,106,622 shares of the company's stock, valued at $162,193,683.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,593 shares of company stock valued at $3,797,452 over the last three months. 46.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the first quarter worth approximately $916,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the first quarter worth approximately $751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 326.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,850,000 after buying an additional 6,295,574 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the first quarter worth approximately $7,812,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

