AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.18 and last traded at $21.18. 3,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 320,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

ANAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $606.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of -0.11.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 43.83% and a negative net margin of 1,251.33%. The business had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 1,050.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 294,750 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth about $22,503,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

