Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $197.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $233.36. The company has a market capitalization of $269.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.79.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

