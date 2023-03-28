Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $4.31 Million Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,413 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,815 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 114,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,166.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 36,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the period. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25.

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.