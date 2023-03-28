Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $7.87 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,797 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 1.1% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Intuit by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuit Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.53.

Shares of INTU opened at $426.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $507.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. Intuit’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

