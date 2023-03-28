Anderson Hoagland & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS VLUE opened at $89.23 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.