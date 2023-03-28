Anderson Hoagland & Co. Makes New Investment in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAB. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 312.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,299,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,156 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,745,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,771,000 after purchasing an additional 304,690 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 120.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 893,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,756,000 after purchasing an additional 487,517 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 889,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,804,000 after purchasing an additional 63,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 588,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,083,000 after acquiring an additional 139,032 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.11. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $29.79.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

