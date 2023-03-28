Anderson Hoagland & Co. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,315 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 139.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $66.66 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

