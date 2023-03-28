Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 20,404 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,042 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 20,404 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at about $999,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,112 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 70,397 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 37,928 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,056 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 4,319.5% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient Price Performance

Perficient stock opened at $69.30 on Tuesday. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $116.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

PRFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. National Alliance Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, February 17th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Perficient from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Perficient from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $715,077.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,668,129.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perficient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.