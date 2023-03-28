Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 49,029 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,029 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $564,950,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,294,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,033,000 after acquiring an additional 340,940 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 853,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,189,000 after acquiring an additional 26,525 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 203.9% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 822,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,134,000 after buying an additional 551,923 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 107.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 793,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,279,000 after buying an additional 411,153 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

GBIL opened at $100.12 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.56 and a 12-month high of $100.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.87 and a 200-day moving average of $99.80.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

