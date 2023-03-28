Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, April 7th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Andrew Peller Price Performance

Andrew Peller has a 1 year low of C$10.40 and a 1 year high of C$19.04.

Get Andrew Peller alerts:

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$104.91 million during the quarter.

Andrew Peller Company Profile

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Andrew Peller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrew Peller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.