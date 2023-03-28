Apeiron RIA LLC Buys 478 Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC owned 0.33% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 655,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,914,000 after acquiring an additional 244,569 shares during the period.

Get Renaissance IPO ETF alerts:

Renaissance IPO ETF Price Performance

Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $27.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,194. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $46.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.65.

About Renaissance IPO ETF

The Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Renaissance IPO index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of recent US-listed IPOs. The fund acquires issues within 90 days or sooner after IPO and sells after 3 years. IPO was launched on Oct 14, 2013 and is managed by Renaissance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.