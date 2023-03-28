Apeiron RIA LLC Has $7.49 Million Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,318 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Apeiron RIA LLC owned 0.17% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $7,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,216,000 after acquiring an additional 16,605 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5,560.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 586,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,216,000 after purchasing an additional 66,750 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,846,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.43. 133,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $34.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.27.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

