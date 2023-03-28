Apeiron RIA LLC Has $716,000 Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Apeiron RIA LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,202 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,901,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,079,000 after buying an additional 125,181 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,087,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,955,000 after buying an additional 641,834 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,679,000 after buying an additional 5,856,834 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,888,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,175,000 after buying an additional 296,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,874,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,255,000 after buying an additional 691,059 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PECO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $30.89. The company had a trading volume of 114,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.59. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average of $31.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.