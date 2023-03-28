Apeiron RIA LLC Increases Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period.

Shares of AVES stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $42.11. 17,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.60. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $50.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.46.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

