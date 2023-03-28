Apeiron RIA LLC Invests $490,000 in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock remained flat at $24.69 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 362,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,121. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $28.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

