Apeiron RIA LLC Purchases 281 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,363,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 57,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.85. 383,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.20.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

