Apeiron RIA LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNR. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 98.5% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,002,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,099 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 60,630.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,344,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,336 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,145,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,103 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 547.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,198,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $20,002,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GNR traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.71. 84,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,196. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $65.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.