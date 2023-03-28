Apollo Currency Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $8.68 million and approximately $651,259.01 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00061253 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00041017 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006924 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00017854 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

