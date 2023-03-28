Arbitrum (ARB) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.47 Billion

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 28th. Arbitrum has a total market capitalization of $1.47 billion and approximately $840.08 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 90.2% lower against the US dollar. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00004300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Arbitrum Profile
Arbitrum’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.
Arbitrum Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
