ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

MT has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.34) to €23.00 ($24.73) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

MT traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.03. 1,921,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,726. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MT. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 36.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,821 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 15.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 11.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 75.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 10.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

