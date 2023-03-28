Ardor Price Hits $0.0844 (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Ardor has a market cap of $84.29 million and $2.06 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0844 or 0.00000311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00061216 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00041303 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00017721 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000741 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

