Ardor Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.13 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $83.84 million and $1.13 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0839 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00061306 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00041718 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00017650 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

