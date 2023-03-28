Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $161.84 and last traded at $163.42. Approximately 698,215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,524,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.47.

Arista Networks Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.54. The company has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $127,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $2,293,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $372,054.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $127,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,687 shares of company stock valued at $42,260,466 in the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

