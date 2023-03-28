Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 106.50 ($1.31). 147,298 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 93,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.50 ($1.32).

Arix Bioscience Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 112.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 109.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £137.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 119.40, a quick ratio of 117.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arix Bioscience news, insider Peregrine D. E. M. Moncreiffe bought 200,000 shares of Arix Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £218,000 ($267,846.17). 24.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arix Bioscience Company Profile

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

