Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) and CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) Critical Analysis

CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CVPUF – Get Rating) and Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CP ALL Public and Arko, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CP ALL Public
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Arko
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
Arko has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.43%. Given Arko’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arko is more favorable than CP ALL Public.
Dividends
Institutional & Insider Ownership
1.4% of CP ALL Public shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of Arko shares are held by institutional investors. 31.0% of Arko shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares CP ALL Public and Arko’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CP ALL Public
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|$1.09
|1.94
|Arko
|$9.14 billion
|0.11
|$71.75 million
|$0.50
|16.48
Arko has higher revenue and earnings than CP ALL Public. CP ALL Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arko, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
This table compares CP ALL Public and Arko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CP ALL Public
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Arko
|0.78%
|27.64%
|2.35%
Summary
Arko beats CP ALL Public on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.
About CP ALL Public
CP All Public Co. Ltd. engages in the operation of convenience stores under the 7-Eleven trademark. It also operates a cash and carry business under Makro. The firm also provides bill payment services, operates frozen food plants and bakeries, and distributes retail equipment. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.
About Arko
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to independent dealers, and bulk and spot purchasers. It operates approximately 3,000 locations comprising approximately 1,400 company-operated stores and approximately 1,650 dealer sites. The company is based in Richmond, Virginia.
