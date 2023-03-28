Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Shares Sold by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,393 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc. owned about 0.05% of Ashford Hospitality Trust worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AHT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE:AHT traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.91. 200,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,288. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.08. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $12.09.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

