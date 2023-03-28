Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Ashford from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Ashford Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $11.30 on Friday. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.58 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashford by 0.9% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ashford by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ashford by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

