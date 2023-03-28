AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Lifted by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 72,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,024,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,852,000 after purchasing an additional 83,125 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 167,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its stake in AT&T by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 13,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T remained flat at $18.87 during midday trading on Tuesday. 7,010,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,472,094. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on T. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

