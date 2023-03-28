Audius 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $54.46 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $285.28 million and $54.46 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001055 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,160,949,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,636,746 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

