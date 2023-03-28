AuraSource (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO – Get Rating) dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 20,669 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 17,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

AuraSource Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.

About AuraSource

(Get Rating)

AuraSource, Inc engages in the development and implementation of clean energy and mineral processing technologies. It operates through AuraMetal and AuraMoto divisions. The AuraMetal division focuses on the development and production of beneficiation process for complex ore, tailings, and slimes materials as industrial application solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AuraSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AuraSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.