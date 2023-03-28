Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $8.25

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $8.25 or 0.00030113 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $953.91 million and $35.92 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007620 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025798 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018242 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00204266 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,403.80 or 1.00014204 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,612,959 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

