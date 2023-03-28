AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AXS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut AXIS Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.50.

AXIS Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AXS opened at $52.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.25. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.22%.

Institutional Trading of AXIS Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,193,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $552,169,000 after buying an additional 60,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,317,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,797,000 after purchasing an additional 61,648 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,845,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,323,000 after purchasing an additional 216,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,423,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,268,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,262,000 after purchasing an additional 16,687 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

