B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 62.9% from the February 28th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Trading Up 1.2 %

RILYM stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 60,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,541. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.24.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th will be issued a $0.3984 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Valuation and Appraisal; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands.

