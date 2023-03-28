BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Declares $0.01 Dividend

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

BAB Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BABB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.85. 14,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,490. BAB has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.11.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. BAB had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.

BAB Company Profile

BAB, Inc engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

