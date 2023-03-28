Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Trading Up 4.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.7% on Tuesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $167.00 to $215.00. The company traded as high as $159.99 and last traded at $159.98. Approximately 3,236,890 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 4,052,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.73.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Baidu from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Baidu from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.88.

Get Baidu alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Trading Up 4.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.11. The stock has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Baidu announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Baidu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.