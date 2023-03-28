Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Receives $58.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.31.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ball Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $704,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $904,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $52.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.68. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Ball’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

