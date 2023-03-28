Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Receives $58.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.31.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ball Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $52.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.68. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78.
Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Ball’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ball Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.
About Ball
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ball (BALL)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.