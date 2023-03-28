Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Update

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,305,500 shares, an increase of 187.3% from the February 28th total of 454,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,186.8 days.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance

BNDSF remained flat at $1.11 on Tuesday. 104,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,516. Banco de Sabadell has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNDSF has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Banco de Sabadell to €1.30 ($1.40) in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Banco de Sabadell Company Profile

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

