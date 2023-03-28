Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.7332 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Bancolombia has a dividend payout ratio of 52.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bancolombia to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.7%.

Bancolombia stock opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average is $26.59. Bancolombia has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 7.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. HSBC raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

