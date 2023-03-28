Bank of America Cuts C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Price Target to $5.00

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $11.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCCC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

CCCC stock opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $169.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.24. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $7.50.

In other news, Director Utpal Koppikar acquired 5,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $31,735.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 14.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 141.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 40,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

