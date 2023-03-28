Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 774,961 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 112.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,464,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774,961 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.25% of General Mills worth $122,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 56,697.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,703,000 after buying an additional 856,126 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 209.9% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 790,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,592,000 after purchasing an additional 535,715 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,030,000 after purchasing an additional 360,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 1,225.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,679,000 after purchasing an additional 351,439 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Barclays increased their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

Insider Activity

General Mills Price Performance

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.41. 1,034,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,563,017. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.18. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.28.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

