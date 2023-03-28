Bank of Montreal Can Has $104.91 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,054,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457,893 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.12% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $104,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127,129 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536,340 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,326,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,923 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $212,220,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $98.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,149,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,734,116. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.76 and its 200-day moving average is $97.76. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $107.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

