Bank of Montreal Can Has $84.55 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,305 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,661 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $84,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 346.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,307 shares of company stock worth $669,107 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.40.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $2.03 on Tuesday, hitting $196.72. The stock had a trading volume of 714,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $235.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.