Bank of Montreal Can Has $87.45 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.26% of Ameriprise Financial worth $87,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.65. 207,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $357.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $331.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.65.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total value of $13,851,883.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,312,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,736.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,328 shares of company stock valued at $26,478,645 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

