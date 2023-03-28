Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 251,763 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,536,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 251,763 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.17% of CSX worth $110,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.39.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,029,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,914,841. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

