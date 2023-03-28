Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,324,346 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,951,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324,346 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.30% of Exelon worth $128,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Exelon by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.04. 2,172,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,341,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.60. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.26.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Exelon’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.75%.

Insider Activity at Exelon

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

