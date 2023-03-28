Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,373,386 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,285,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,373,386 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.52% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $90,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3,007.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,578,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,547 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,874,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,747 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,381,000 after acquiring an additional 975,727 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,482,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 547.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,058,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,677,000 after purchasing an additional 894,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

NASDAQ DSGX traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,869. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.97 and a 200 day moving average of $70.55. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $56.19 and a one year high of $79.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 65.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.54 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DSGX. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

See Also

